Joe Biden Net Worth 2023: What Is The US President Worth?

Jake Skudder
Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Introduces More Members Of Their Incoming Administration

As of 2023, President Joe Biden's net worth stands at an impressive $10 million, marking a significant increase from the $8 million estimated when he took office, according to Forbes. This growth in wealth, primarily driven by savvy real estate investments, paints a picture of a president who, despite his long-standing image as "Middle-Class Joe," has accumulated substantial personal wealth.

Since entering the White House, Biden's net worth has increased by an estimated $2 million. This increase is noteworthy as it has outpaced inflation, a feat not easily achieved in the current economic climate. The primary driver of this increase is his real estate holdings. Biden owns two homes in Delaware, collectively valued at around $7 million, accounting for about two-thirds of his net worth.

Real Estate: A Wise Investment

U.S. Senator Joseph Biden of Delaware addresses Drexel University Alumni. Biden was the youngest U.S. Senator at that time.

Biden's most valuable property is a 4,800-square-foot summer home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, valued at approximately $4.5 million. Purchased in 2017, this property has seen a significant appreciation in value, partly due to the pandemic-driven demand for larger properties with outdoor amenities. His second property, a large house in Wilmington's Greenville neighborhood, has also appreciated in value, now estimated at $2.5 million.

Biden's affinity for real estate is not a recent development. His journey began in his mid-twenties when he purchased three houses and 85 acres in Maryland, intending to create a family compound. Over the years, Biden has shown a knack for making profitable real estate investments, which have played a crucial role in building his wealth.

Beyond Real Estate: Other Assets & Income

JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures during a campaign stop outside Johnstown Train Station September 30, 2020 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Former Vice President Biden continues to campaign for the upcoming presidential election today on a day-long train tour with stops in Ohio and Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

While real estate forms the bulk of Biden's wealth, his assets are not limited to property. He owns a 1967 Corvette Stingray, a gift from his father, now valued at around $100,000. Additionally, Biden's earnings from his book deals and speaking engagements, particularly after his vice presidency, significantly boosted his finances. For instance, in 2017, he earned a staggering $11.1 million.

As President, Biden earns a $400,000 annual salary, supplemented by approximately $250,000 in pension payouts. His investment portfolio is relatively modest, with less than $310,000 invested in the market, primarily in mutual funds. The rest of his wealth is in cash, in bank accounts.

A Reflection Of Middle-Class Values

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers brief remarks during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Despite his current wealth, Biden's financial journey reflects his middle-class roots. His early struggles with finances, his prudent investments in real estate, and his relatively modest lifestyle compared to many of his peers paint a picture of a man who has managed to navigate the complexities of wealth accumulation while maintaining a connection to his middle-class beginnings.

President Joe Biden's net worth in 2023 is a testament to his financial understanding, particularly in real estate. His journey from a middle-class background to amassing a $10 million fortune indicates his ability to capitalize on opportunities while maintaining a lifestyle that resonates with his middle-class values. As he continues his presidency, his financial decisions and investments will undoubtedly be watched with interest.

