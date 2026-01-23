The Game Denies Threesome Rumors About Shaniece Hairston & Her Mom

The Game recently sat down with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada and her daughter Shaniece Hairston, with whom he shares a son born in 2024. On the mother and daughter's Drop The Lo podcast, they dispelled and addressed a lot of rumors about their relationship dynamics, including some particularly salacious rumors about an alleged threesome they had.

For those unaware, this was Jayceon Taylor's first time sitting down with Shaniece face-to-face since welcoming their son Blaze together, and the first time all three have linked up publicly. According to AllHipHop, at one point of the conversation, Hairston bluntly asked the rapper if he had sex with her mother and if they had a threesome together.

"Never have I ever," he responded, reportedly calling the threesome rumors "absurd" and f***ing disgusting." "We don’t even give each other that type of energy or those types of vibes," Chuck Taylor added concerning Evelyn Lozada, also denying that Shaniece sat on his lap as a 12-year-old. Lozada had her own response to this gossip, which she finds ridiculous and comical rather than dangerous.

"When somebody is going in on you and they don’t even know who the f**k you are, never met you, somebody not responding to you is like the ultimate response," she reportedly stated. "You literally have to sip your tea and keep on going with your day," The Game responded to Evelyn Lozada. "It’s so disturbing that someone would even drum that up and actually try to throw that into a public forum."

All in all, the Compton MC said that these relationships have only focused on family ever since he and Shaniece had Blaze. He called their dynamic "a dope-a** gangster little family."

What Happened Between The Game & Tiffney Cambridge?

For those unaware, this situation caught life on the Internet thanks to The Game's previous engagement with Tiffney Cambridge. Many felt like she and Evelyn Lozada were friends, thus seeing Game's relationship with Lozada's daughter Shaniece Hairston as a betrayal. But both women have reportedly denied being that close, chalking it up to just industry connections.