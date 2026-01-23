Scared – Song by Fred again.. & Young Thug

Fred again.. taps into an unexpected collaboration with Young Thug on “Scared,” a moody new single that was teased in late 2025 via Twitch stream. The song arrives in support of Fred Again..'s compilation album USB, which includes contributions from BIA, Blanco, Caribou, Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, Plaqueboymax, Future, Anderson .Paak, and more. Coming through as part of this week’s fresh music rollout, the pair trade atmospheric vocals and arresting vibe shifts, creating a contrast between Fred again..’s textured production and Thug’s cadence. The track marks one of the first major pairups between the artist/producer and Thug in this cycle. This official release gives fans a proper moment to lock into the pairing. "Scared" lands as a standout on the project.