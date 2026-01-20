A$AP Rocky says that he had to stalk and harass Tim Burton for years before he could get him to do the cover artwork for his new album, Don't Be Dumb. He recalled how their collaboration came together during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Explaining how it all went down, Rocky admitted that he "had to basically stalk and harass him for a few years." He recalled: "I hit him up and I was just like, 'I'd be delighted to kick it with you, play you some vibes and stuff.' So, I went out to Malibu to kick it with him when he had a break, and he was into it. I played him the album, an early rendition of it, and he was rocking with it. So, I was just like, 'Yo, you think maybe you could do the illustration for it?' He was keen to it and next thing I knew, he had 'Wednesday' and 'Beetlejuice 2' and stuff. I was like, 'Damn, that means this thing is prolonged.'"

A$AP Rocky continued: "The interesting part is, when I went there, I saw a sketch lying on the table. And I was like, 'You did this?' and he was like, 'Yeah, every morning, me and my daughter. I do half of a sketch, and then she comes and revises it or completes it.' So, every day, that's what they're practicing. They looked like it as a bond. I looked at it as, this is valuable."

On Tuesday, A$AP Rocky shared a dual music video for his songs, “WHISKEY” and “BLACK DEMARCO." Tim Burton makes an appearance in the visual and also provides several illustrations for it as well.