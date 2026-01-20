A$AP Rocky Admits He Stalked Tim Burton To Get Him To Create The "Don't Be Dumb" Artwork

BY Cole Blake
2025 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: A$AP Rocky performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Following the release of "Don't Be Dumb," A$AP Rocky will be embarking on a world tour in promotion of the album.

A$AP Rocky says that he had to stalk and harass Tim Burton for years before he could get him to do the cover artwork for his new album, Don't Be Dumb. He recalled how their collaboration came together during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Explaining how it all went down, Rocky admitted that he "had to basically stalk and harass him for a few years." He recalled: "I hit him up and I was just like, 'I'd be delighted to kick it with you, play you some vibes and stuff.' So, I went out to Malibu to kick it with him when he had a break, and he was into it. I played him the album, an early rendition of it, and he was rocking with it. So, I was just like, 'Yo, you think maybe you could do the illustration for it?' He was keen to it and next thing I knew, he had 'Wednesday' and 'Beetlejuice 2' and stuff. I was like, 'Damn, that means this thing is prolonged.'"

A$AP Rocky continued: "The interesting part is, when I went there, I saw a sketch lying on the table. And I was like, 'You did this?' and he was like, 'Yeah, every morning, me and my daughter. I do half of a sketch, and then she comes and revises it or completes it.' So, every day, that's what they're practicing. They looked like it as a bond. I looked at it as, this is valuable."

Read More: A$AP Rocky Announces The "Don’t Be Dumb World Tour"

A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" World Tour

On Tuesday, A$AP Rocky shared a dual music video for his songs, “WHISKEY” and “BLACK DEMARCO." Tim Burton makes an appearance in the visual and also provides several illustrations for it as well.

In addition to sharing his music video for "WHISKEY” and “BLACK DEMARCO," Rocky also announced his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour on Tuesday. He'll be performing a total of 42 concerts across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom throughout 2026.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Taps Tim Burton For Trippy “WHISKEY/BLACK DEMARCO” Music Video

