Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube Can't Dodge Testimonies In $1 Million Mount Westmore Lawsuit

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube during "The Godfather - The Game" Launch Party - Arrivals at Privilege in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Westside Merchandising is currently suing Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, along with other members of Mount Westmore.

Last week, a judge ruled that Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube cannot avoid depositions in a $1 million fraud lawsuit. Per Us Weekly, Westside Merchandising is currently suing both rappers, in addition to Mount Westmore members E-40 and Too Short. The company alleges that it entered into a deal with them back in 2022. As part of the deal, it was allegedly supposed to be the exclusive merch vendor for an upcoming tour.

“[Westside Merchandising] was also assured that Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, both of whom were defined as key men under the [agreement], would publicize and promote the agreement by producing a promotional video to be posted on [Mount Westmore’s] social media accounts and by appearing at a retail location of Westside’s choice,” Westside's legal team alleges. “None of this happened.”

Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short have since denied any wrongdoing. “Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short, collectively known as Mount Westmore, have always conducted their business in good faith and with integrity," their lawyer Frank Seddigh stated. "Despite multiple attempts to resolve this matter amicably, Westside Merchandising has refused to cooperate or engage in good-faith discussions.”

Mount Westmore Lawsuit
2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California.

“Moreover, the company has failed to uphold its contractual obligations by withholding royalty payments and sales accounting that are rightfully owed to our clients," he added. "We intend to take all necessary steps to compel compliance. The facts and the law will ultimately show that Westside Merchandising’s claims against our clients are entirely baseless and without merit.”

Snoop and Ice Cube also requested a protective order that would either allow them to skip questioning or appear remotely. An attorney for Westside Merchandise, John Fowler, quickly made it clear that he was not on board.

“Defendants in this case are trying to hide from having their depositions taken," he alleged. "Because they are scared of answering difficult questions relating to their swindle."

