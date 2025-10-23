All On Me - Song by Lil Baby and G Herbo

The temperature on Lil Baby's output in the last couple of years has not been as high as it was back in the late 2010s. WHAM sort of came and went for a lot of listeners, even though it succeeded commercially, going number one with over 140,000 copies sold first week. But this song has fans excited for what's to come next for the Atlanta native, and for good reason. This one of his more passionate performances as of late. It's a more vulnerable pocket for him as he raps about losing friends, fatherhood, being Black in America and more. G Herbo is alongside him here and its clear he understood the assignment. It's a strong return for Lil Baby and one we hope lands on one of his two rumored projects to-be.
Release Date: October 23, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "All On Me":
Magic City-a*s n****s, see 'em, they get stripped
Actin' like they with it, no, they ain't, I just don't get it
I try to put my foot in your shoes, but it just wouldn't fit
When you got Jewish lawyers worth seven figures, a charge won't stick
And anytime I feel uncomfortable, I'm uppin' my blick