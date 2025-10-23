All On Me - Song by Lil Baby and G Herbo

Lil Baby recently cleared his Instagram page and seemingly teased "Dominique" as his next project to release.

The temperature on Lil Baby 's output in the last couple of years has not been as high as it was back in the late 2010s. WHAM sort of came and went for a lot of listeners, even though it succeeded commercially, going number one with over 140,000 copies sold first week. But this song has fans excited for what's to come next for the Atlanta native, and for good reason. This one of his more passionate performances as of late. It's a more vulnerable pocket for him as he raps about losing friends, fatherhood, being Black in America and more. G Herbo is alongside him here and its clear he understood the assignment. It's a strong return for Lil Baby and one we hope lands on one of his two rumored projects to-be.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.