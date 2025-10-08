YK Osiris Slams DDG Amid Jay Cinco Beef

Lately, DDG has been wrapped up in a feud with Jay Cinco. It all started when the latter when live earlier this month to vent following his departure from the "Capaholics" group. During the stream, he accused an unnamed member of the group of feeling like they "ran the program."

"The opportunity looked promising, but it's like, man, I can't go against myself for that sh*t, I can't," he explained. "That's selling my soul. That's genuinely selling my soul. Going against what I believe in is right, and doing it for some money, for some opportunities. I can't do it, bro, I can't. I just couldn't, bro."

DDG was quick to fire back, calling Cinco out for speaking poorly about Capaholics. "Just because you're a part of something doesn't mean you gotta diss it," he said. "Knowing that we tryna do something new, knowing that we tryna build something to try and pin a narrative on a brand new group is very selfish and lame."

DDG & Jay Cinco Beef

He went on to claim that he is "the program," which didn't sit right with some viewers. This includes YK Osiris, who recently shared his thoughts on the feud on during a stream. He made it clear that he's not a fan of DDG, accusing him of trying to "put Cinco in a box."

"The program is god," he also claimed, as captured by Live Bitez. "I feel like if it's gonna happen for somebody it's gonna happen for somebody."