YK Osiris Slams DDG Amid Jay Cinco Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 341 Views
YK Osiris Slams DDG Hip Hop News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: YK Osiris attends Culture Creators: 8th Annual Innovators &amp; Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Jay Cinco recently accused DDG of feeling like he "ran the program" in their Capaholics group, prompting a heated response.

Lately, DDG has been wrapped up in a feud with Jay Cinco. It all started when the latter when live earlier this month to vent following his departure from the "Capaholics" group. During the stream, he accused an unnamed member of the group of feeling like they "ran the program."

"The opportunity looked promising, but it's like, man, I can't go against myself for that sh*t, I can't," he explained. "That's selling my soul. That's genuinely selling my soul. Going against what I believe in is right, and doing it for some money, for some opportunities. I can't do it, bro, I can't. I just couldn't, bro."

DDG was quick to fire back, calling Cinco out for speaking poorly about Capaholics. "Just because you're a part of something doesn't mean you gotta diss it," he said. "Knowing that we tryna do something new, knowing that we tryna build something to try and pin a narrative on a brand new group is very selfish and lame."

Read More: Chloe Bailey Looks Stunned After DDG Seemingly Sends Her A Gift On TikTok Live

DDG & Jay Cinco Beef

He went on to claim that he is "the program," which didn't sit right with some viewers. This includes YK Osiris, who recently shared his thoughts on the feud on during a stream. He made it clear that he's not a fan of DDG, accusing him of trying to "put Cinco in a box."

"The program is god," he also claimed, as captured by Live Bitez. "I feel like if it's gonna happen for somebody it's gonna happen for somebody."

YK Osiris and Jay Cinco aren't the only people DDG is at odds with these days, however. He's also in the middle of a custody battle with his ex, Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid actress was granted a restraining order against him earlier this year, alleging that he violently attacked her. In response, he requested and was granted a restraining order of his own, though Bailey maintains temporary sole custody of their child.

Read More: YK Osiris Raises Eyebrows By Claiming He’ll Become The Biggest R&B Singer

