YK Osiris may have already made a name for himself with hits like "Worth It" and "Valentine," but according to him, he has plans to take his career much further. Recently, the performer hopped on his Instagram Story to share the news, making it clear that he won't be letting anyone stand in his way.

"I swear by the time this sh*t over with , im goin to be the [biggest] r&b singer," he declared. "Mark my words." In a follow-up post, YK Osiris indicated that he'll be working at his own pace too, despite however other people might feel about it. "Sometimes , u can't wait," he claimed. "You just got to take it , sorry."

As expected, these latest remarks have earned all kinds of reactions from social media users. While many are ridiculing him over the bold mission, others are in full support of it.

YK Osiris New Music

Singer YK Osiris arrives at the "Fantasy Football" Premiere & Event at Paramount Studios, Sherry Lansing Theatre on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Paramount+)

"He must forgot about Chris brown 😂😂," one Instagram user writes in Akademiks' comments section. "Nothing wrong in believing in yourself," someone else says.

For now, it remains unclear exactly how YK Osiris plans to become the biggest R&B singer, but it would likely have to start with some new music. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Lil Rodney for a Twitch stream. At the time, he admitted that he often finds himself feeling nervous about releasing new music due to the chance he'll be humiliated.

Lil Rodney gave the hitmaker some powerful advice, encouraging him to simply stop caring about what everybody else thinks.

“Put it like this, right—we’re in a world where everybody else don’t give a f*ck, so you can’t," he explained." If you care about what everybody else says, you’re gonna always beat yourself up ’cause you’ll never be good enough for the next person’s standard.”