Woodstock 2029 - Song by Your Old Droog & Madlib ft. Jay Electronica & Wiz Khalifa

Later this year, fans may very well get a new album from Your Old Droog and Madlib under the name Droogie Otis. Overall, fans are excited about this duo, and rightfully so. Songs like "Woodstock 2029" ramps up that excitement quite a few notches. As you can imagine, YOD sounds fantastic over Madlib's production here, while feature verses from Jay Electronic and Wiz Khalifa take you in a multitude of directions. It's clear that everyone here is displaying a high level of chemistry, and it makes us want to hear more from Droogie Otis, sooner rather than later. With this single squared away, definitely be on the lookout for more.
Release Date: September 29, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Droogie Otis