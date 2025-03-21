News
Madlib & Your Old Droog Form New Duo Droogie Otis On Boldy James-Assisted "Everything Designer"
This single is also the first piece of work from Madlib after tragically losing his home to the California wildfires.
By
Zachary Horvath
6 hrs ago
