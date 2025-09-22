G Herbo's "Reason" Starts Album Rollout With A Bang

G Herbo is getting back in album mode with this braggadocious single, "Reason." Over a Don Cannon-co-produced beat, the Chicago drill pioneer takes credit for a lot of the trends that are currently in place back home.
"I'm the reason they get rich and leave they block, but still go back / I'm the reason all these young n****s tryin' to rap, want to catch a hat." However, G Herbo believes he's reach goes beyond the streets. "I'm the reason for them blessings, I'm the reason my b*tch flexin' / Your b*tch sendin' paragraphs and I'm the reason why she textin'."
It's a strong way to open up this rollout, which G Herbo has been teasing on his Instagram as of late. He started to about three weeks ago with an inspirational post. "I BEEN THRU ALL THE UPS AND DOWNS IN THIS LIFE… HAVING TO TRANSITION FROM THE STREETS TO BEING A FULL TIME ARTIST WASN’T EASY BUT I MADE IT HAPPEN! YEARS LATER IM STILL RAPPING! CANT NOTHING STOP ME "LIL HERB" OTW {PRESAVE LINK IN BIO}."
A release date is not set, but the pre-save link does give fans the chance to pre-add the project on DSPs. There's also a Republic Records link, which allows you to pre-order a CD (signed and unsigned). It says it will ship on October 3, which just so happens to be a Friday. So, maybe be on the lookout for LIL HERB to drop then.
G Herbo "Reason"
Quotable Lyrics:
Pull Maybachs in
N****, my whole team winnin' like the Pac-10
Broski get a hundred sold as soon as the pack land
Rockin' yellow rose gold, my diamonds African
I got rich white money, but I'm a black man
Flow dope, I got 'em hooked just like the crack gen
