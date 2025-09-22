G Herbo's "Reason" Starts Album Rollout With A Bang

G Herbo has been teasing a "LIL HERB" hashtag on his social media lately, prompting new album speculation amongst his fan base.

A release date is not set, but the pre-save link does give fans the chance to pre-add the project on DSPs. There's also a Republic Records link, which allows you to pre-order a CD (signed and unsigned). It says it will ship on October 3, which just so happens to be a Friday. So, maybe be on the lookout for LIL HERB to drop then.

It's a strong way to open up this rollout, which G Herbo has been teasing on his Instagram as of late. He started to about three weeks ago with an inspirational post. "I BEEN THRU ALL THE UPS AND DOWNS IN THIS LIFE… HAVING TO TRANSITION FROM THE STREETS TO BEING A FULL TIME ARTIST WASN’T EASY BUT I MADE IT HAPPEN! YEARS LATER IM STILL RAPPING! CANT NOTHING STOP ME "LIL HERB" OTW {PRESAVE LINK IN BIO}."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.