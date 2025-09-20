ian Tries His Hand At A Relationship Cut With "I Ain't Coming Back"

ian ian
ian announced his upcoming UK/Europe tour earlier this week, which is named after his next album. Today, we have the lead single.

ian is an artist who's worn his Chief Keef influences on his sleeve since stepping foot in the rap game. As a result, he's known for penning some frat party-level bangers. But the Missouri-born MC and producer is veering off into a more pop rap direction on "I Ain't Coming Back."

Helping in that department is Jasper Harris, a hitmaker in both the pop and rap space from a producing standpoint. He's worked with the likes of Tate McRae, Juice WRLD, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, and more. He and ian have actually been developing some chemistry, dating back to his debut album Goodbye Horses.

Here, EDM like synths and triumphant horns lead the way as ian raps about a relationship he's ready to dip out of. So much so that he's seeing her close friend behind her back. "I told her I wasn't gon' flake this time, I lied, I did it again / I lied, I did it again, I hit it again, your best friend bad, like where is she at?"

It's a touch of sleazy mixed with complicated feelings about love and navigating it.

This track serves as the lead single for his sophomore album Gap Year, with a release date pending. It's also the name of his upcoming tour, which the Dallas-based artist announced earlier this week. It's a two-week long trek across the UK and Europe and it starts on November 1 and end on the 15th.

ian "I Ain't Coming Back"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm dead wrong if I'm gon' let you ruin me
I'm good all by myself, just how it used to be
She said she think it's love, I think she using me
I say I had enough, but that's not new to me
We used to have more fun before you ruined that
I told you once I'm gone, I ain't coming back

