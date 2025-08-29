OnlyFans model Paris McCoy is pulling back the curtain on what she claims was a secret relationship with rapper NBA YoungBoy, alleging the star manipulated and mistreated her during their time together.

“So, y’all know Kentrell or otherwise as NBA YoungBoy?” McCoy began in a candid message shared online. “We were together and he wanted to keep it from the world, but now we’re not together, so I’m gonna give y’all the tea.”

According to McCoy, she first connected with the Louisiana rapper in April, and their romance progressed quickly. She said YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, asked her to consider becoming the mother of his child while insisting their relationship remain hidden — even from his wife.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m a white girl or something,” McCoy added, questioning whether race influenced his decision to keep their connection private.

McCoy claimed the rapper urged her to quit her job, which left her financially dependent. When the relationship soured, she said she was left “with nothing.”

She also described feeling isolated during YoungBoy’s summer tour in Europe. “When he was in Europe all summer, I was with him, but he had me stuck up in a hotel room the whole time,” she said.

NBA Youngboy & Paris McCoy

The model also shared that YoungBoy allegedly pressured her into tattooing his name on her body, calling the act another example of manipulation. “This man also manipulated me so bad into getting his name tattooed on me, also with me quitting my job,” she explained.

Linking her story to others who have spoken about the rapper, McCoy said, “Whenever these girls say that this man is a manipulator, it’s the truth.”

Her allegations paint a troubling picture of secrecy, control, and emotional pressure. She suggested she sacrificed her independence at his request, only to feel discarded in the end. By speaking out, McCoy said she hopes to validate similar claims made by other women while sharing her own experience.