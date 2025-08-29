Paris McCoy, the OnlyFans model that allegedly dated rapper NBA Youngboy, wasted no time responding to the rap star's latest comment in a second Tiktok rant on Thursday (August 29).

After McCoy accused him of breaking up with her after she quit her job, NBA Youngboy shared a comment, which the model took as a diss to her. It reads, "I know how it feels not to be chosen."

While his words suggested rejection or heartbreak, McCoy countered that his framing missed the core issue. For her, the problem was never about being “chosen” over another woman, but about dishonesty and broken promises.

"OK Kentrell, that's not what I'm talking about," said McCoy. "I never expected to be 'chosen'. I know how you are. Everybody else knows how you are. That's not the point."

While she knew the rap star wasn’t committed to one partner, she still held him accountable for specific actions. She continued: "You begged and begged and begged me to quit my job for months and then when I finally considered it, I said you would have to cover me and you said of course that's what I'm here for. And then when the bills came around, you left me, high and drying."

NBA Youngboy & Paris McCoy

Paris McCoy would address the many comments by social media users after her original rant that mentioned NBA Youngboy's wife. McCoy claimed that the rap star's wife knew about their relationship. "And all y'all saying I was wrong for doing that when I knew he had a wife," McCoy said. "She was cool with the relationship. I literally met her the same day I met him. He just didn't want her to know about the baby he was trying to have with me."