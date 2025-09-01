Paris McCoy, the Onlyfans model who claims to recently been in a relationship with NBA Youngboy, has spoken out against online rumors linking the rapper to sexually transmitted infections, insisting she has never contracted anything during or after their alleged relationship.

McCoy would return to social media to make clarifications on her claims made about dating the rap star. The model, who has been at the center of ongoing social media speculation, appeared alongside a friend to address the claims directly.

“I don’t have what y’all saying I have,” McCoy declared in a video response, stressing that she recently took a test to confirm her health status.

“She got tested not even maybe a week ago. Everything’s clear. Trust me, she was also worried about that kind of stuff,” her friend added, backing her account.

McCoy emphasized that she was being transparent because the rumors had spiraled far beyond her control. She and her friend reminded viewers that celebrities and their partners often face dehumanizing scrutiny, with unverified claims spreading quickly online.

“Like, we’re real humans, y’all. Yeah. Everyone’s human. Everyone has those concerns. Yeah. No,” McCoy said, underscoring her frustration at the speculation.

NBA Youngboy & Paris McCoy

The comments arrive amid continued interest in YoungBoy’s personal life, which has long attracted attention from fans and critics alike. One of hip-hop’s most prolific artists, the Baton Rouge rapper—born Kentrell Gaulden—remains a polarizing figure. His turbulent relationships and legal battles have frequently become viral conversations, with McCoy’s name now pulled into the wider narrative.

By addressing the rumors publicly, McCoy attempted to both defend her own reputation and challenge the online culture. Her remarks reflect a broader issue faced by women connected to high-profile men in entertainment. Many of whom are forced to clarify or disprove rumors about their private lives.