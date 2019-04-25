sexually transmitted disease
- MusicTrick Daddy Details Having Gonorrhea: "It Was Sad At First But It Became Funny"Fans learned much more about Trick Daddy during his recent interview.By Erika Marie
- RandomCoronavirus Could Be Responsible For Mutated Gonorrhea: ReportA new report suggests a link between Coronavirus precautions and a mutated form of "super gonorrhea".By Bhaven Moorthy
- GossipR. Kelly Accuser Who Claims Singer Gave Her Herpes Wants His Medical Records: ReportFaith Rodgers reportedly dated Kelly for a year and has said he gave her the STD.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNew Research On COVID-19 Shows Possible Sexual Transmission: ReportWrap it up. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicUsher Previews "Confessions 3" Track Where He Talks About "Sickness"Usher recently performed what is said to be new material from his upcoming album, but a few lyrics caught the attention of the public.By Erika Marie
- GossipNBA YoungBoy's Ex-Girlfriend Responds To His Scathing Herpes AllegationsJania is already fighting back allegations that she gave NBA YoungBoy herpes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Raps About His Herpes In Unreleased Song: ListenNBA YoungBoy won't let this rest.By Alex Zidel
- RandomChlamydia, Syphilis, & Gonorrhea Cases Reach All-Time HighBe safe and go get tested.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCoachella 2019: A Huge Spike In Herpes Reported On Festival GroundsCoachella 2019 was an unforgettable experience for some of the more active participants.By Devin Ch