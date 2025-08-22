Suge Knight Calls Out Parole Board For Refusing To Release Erik Menendez

BY Caroline Fisher 82 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Suge Knight Parole Erik Menendez Crime News
&lt;&gt; at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Yesterday, the California Parole Board denied Erik Menendez parole, meaning he'll remain behind bars for at least another three years.

It's been roughly 36 years since Erik Menendez and his brother Lyle were found guilty of murdering their parents. Initially, both of them were handed life sentences, but that all changed in May. At the time, they were resentenced to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole.

"I am touched and humbled by the outpouring of support," Erik said in a statement released after the resentencing. "This has to be the first step in giving people who have no hope in prison some hope ... My goal is to ensure there are no more people spending 35 years in prison without hope. That possibility of having hope that rehabilitation works is more important than anything that happened to me today."

Yesterday (August 21), Erik attended a hearing virtually from from San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility to learn his fate. The California Parole Board denied him parole, taking into account both his crimes and behavior in prison. This means he'll remain locked up until at least 2028, when he'll become eligible for parole once again.

Read More: Eve Dishes On Brief Romance With Suge Knight In Her Memoir

Erik Menendez Parole Hearing
Menendez Brothers Clemency Hearing
Erik Menendez appears before the parole board via teleconference at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility on August 21, 2025, in San Diego. Menendez was denied release more than 36 years after he and his brother Lyle killed their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion. Lyle appears before the board Friday. (Photo by California Department of Corrections via Getty Images)

The decision earned mixed reactions from the public. While some believe Erik is better off behind bars for the time being, other believe he was done dirty. This includes fellow inmate Suge Knight, who weighed in during a recent chat with TMZ.

The former Death Row boss resides at the same correctional facility as both Menendez brothers, and according to him, "nobody's perfect." He claimed that the system sets inmates up to fail, arguing that this explains Erik's past infractions.

He added that he suspects Lyle could face the same outcome at his hearing, calling the whole situation unfair.

Read More: Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Of Fraud During Prison Call With Suge Knight

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Wack 100 Menendez Brothers Controversy Response Hip Hop News Pop Culture Wack 100 Is Livid Over Menendez Brothers Discourse 2.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.7K
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison 16.2K
Marion "Suge" Knight Court Appearance Music Suge Knight Agrees To $1.5 Million Settlement To Avoid Hit-&-Run Trial 5.1K
Comments 0