Juicy J is already back with a new tape. This solo effort finds him back in his comfort zone for 20 tracks alongside familiar guests.

Prolific Memphis tutor and rap veteran Juicy J is taking it back to the basics on his new mixtape, Head On Swivel. The beefy 20-track effort gives fans a heavy dose of Memphis trap and raw energy. The Three 6 Mafia co-founder enlists frequent collaborators here as well in Project Pat, Denzel Curry, and Wiz Khalifa.

But other guests include OJ The Juicemane, JP On Tha Track, and G9ngsta B9by. Juicy J's knack for head-bopping flows is on full display as well as some advice from a seasoned professional. Whether it be watching out for those looking to mooch off of you or how to make it big, he's dishing it out here.

It's not too surprising to see him back in action, given that he's been one of the most consistent acts for decades. Just over a month ago, Juicy J and Logic teamed up for Live And In Color. Primarily produced by the Maryland native, it found the Southern star rapping proficiently over jazz and boom bap instrumentals.

Plenty of audio files were included detailing their friendship and admiration for each other as well.

But if you have been having an itch for Juicy J in his comfort zone, then check out Head On Swivel.

Juicy J Head On Swivel

Head On Swivel Tracklist:

  1. Undeserved
  2. Soul Searching
  3. Make It Home (feat. Project Pat)
  4. A Lot (feat. G9ngsta B9by)
  5. Leak When I Walk
  6. The Contract
  7. Let's Go (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
  8. Payback Is A B*tch (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
  9. Scam Likely
  10. Moonwalkin
  11. Yo Friend (feat. G9nsgta B9by)
  12. Achieve It (feat. Denzel Curry)
  13. Fye (feat. JP On Tha Track)
  14. Nobody Really Safe (feat. Project Pat)
  15. Keep On (feat. OJ The Juicemane)
  16. Stay Up Out Of Mines
  17. Bankroll For My Kids
  18. Can't Be True
  19. Hollywood's Darkside
  20. S/O to The M (feat. JP On Tha Track)

