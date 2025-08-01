News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
head on swivel
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Mixtapes
Juicy J Makes Quick Turnaround To Release New Mixtape "Head On Swivel"
Juicy J is already back with a new tape. This solo effort finds him back in his comfort zone for 20 tracks alongside familiar guests.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 01, 2025