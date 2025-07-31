Larsa Pippen Confirms That Her Friendship With Kim Kardashian Has Reached The End Of The Road

Larsa Pippen's Birthday Party at E11EVEN Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 3: Larsa Pippen celebrates her birthday at E11EVEN Miami on July 3, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Larsa Pippen enlisted Kim Kardashian as her daughter’s Godmother before the former friends became estranged in 2020.

Larsa Pippen has confirmed that her once-close friendship with Kim Kardashian has ended. 

According to multiple reports, the 44-year-old television personality spoke openly about the long-rumored split during an interview on The Jason Lee Show, stating that she and Kardashian are no longer friends. Kim K has not responded to Pippen’s remarks. 

Pippen and Kardashian shared a decade-long bond that played out across public events, social media, and reality television. Their sudden distance, first noticed in 2020, raised questions when the Kardashian family unfollowed Pippen on Instagram. The move fueled widespread speculation, but neither party offered direct explanations at the time.

During her recent appearance, Pippen acknowledged the fracture and revealed that despite the personal fallout, she has no plans to cut ties entirely. Kardashian remains the godmother of her 16-year-old daughter, Sophia. “Sophia still spends time with Kim’s family,” Pippen said. “They’re kind to her, and I’d never want to jeopardize that.”

Larsa Pippen & Kim Kardashian

When asked whether a reconciliation was possible, Pippen said she had no desire to revisit the past. “I’m not who I was yesterday,” she told Lee. “I’m in a good place.” Her remarks suggested emotional closure rather than lingering resentment.

Kardashian has never publicly commented on the demise of their friendship. However, Pippen has offered some insight over the years. She has hinted that her relationship with both Kardashian and Kanye West may have placed her in a difficult position, potentially leading to estrangement. Still, Pippen has not disclosed a single incident that led to the end of the friendship.

Shortly after the social media fallout in 2020, Pippen addressed the situation indirectly. “I woke up blessed,” she wrote in an Instagram post, referencing the attention surrounding her online activity. She added that her focus remained on her family, her wellness brand, and her personal life.

Today, Pippen appears focused on forward momentum. Her interview reflects a shift in priorities, emphasizing growth, boundaries, and authenticity. 

While her relationship with Kardashian has ended, Pippen made it clear that she harbors no ill will—and isn’t looking back.

