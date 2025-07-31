Wale Thinks Hip-Hop Music Discourse Is Oversaturated Now

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 546 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
wale-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-5
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Wale, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Wale believes the general state of social media and a dependence on hyperbole have "cooked" music discourse and hip-hop media.

Wale recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation about the state of hip-hop culture, his 15-year career, and a lot more. During the sit-down with Jordan Rose, he answered a question about how he feels engaging with music discourse today and how social media has changed it.

"[For] the past 15 years, everybody's had an opinion on the Internet," the "Damage Control" MC remarked. "But now, I think they're so loud now. We're just in a room full of a gazillion people screaming. A million album reviews, 15 minutes after the album's out. A lot of hyperbole, man. Hyperbole has destroyed – irreparable damage to discourse on anything. Sports, football, basketball. Some people only understand hyperbole. It's either a classic or it's the worst. I think it's cooked us a little bit."

"They do it a lot more with music because it's subjective," he continued. "That might be one of my most frustrating things about music, or art in general. But especially Black music. People will be like, 'That's trash,' just because they don't like the person who made it. [...] You can say whatever you want about LeBron James. He got them four rings, he's the all-time leading scorer. [...] In hip-hop, you could write a song that has so much depth into it. But because the popular reactor or streamer hasn't dived into it, 'Oh, nah, that sucks.' It's hard to say [opinions] are valuable now."

Read More: Pusha T Disses Birdman And Drake Again On New Song “Damage Control” With Wale

Wale New Album

However, Wale's respect for streamers and other rap media was clear in the interview. Rather, he just wanted to make a point about the direction this type of general discourse is taking the art form in. The DMV artist thinks that all hip-hop media should go into projects without expectations, and especially without looking at other perspectives on them first.

Meanwhile, with new music like fiery and loose freestyles coming out these days, plus a new album on the horizon, Wale has a lot to share in 2025. We can't wait to hear what's in store, and we'll see what other reflections and conversations this sparks when it comes to hip-hop and discourse.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & Wale Joke With Each Other Again Over Clip Of Gangsta Gibbs On Paris Runway

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.6K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.7K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 703
Comments 0