John Legend Reacts To Kanye West Saying He Smells Like "Mashed Potatoes"

BY Cole Blake 1241 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Formula One: Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024
Nov 23, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist John Legend arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
John Legend discussed his former collaborator, Kanye West, during a recent appearance on "Ebro in the Morning."

John Legend has responded to Kanye West remarking that he "smells like mashed potatoes" during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks. Appearing on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, Legend addressed the remark while speaking about his relationship with the controversial rapper.

“He was very obsessed with the sweaters, and he said I smell like mashed potatoes,” Legend said on the show. “What kind of potatoes? Cheesy, garlic?. … All of it makes me sad, though. All of it does. And it’s not for me because obviously, I smell great.”

From there, he reflected more broadly on West, describing his younger self as having “so much energy and creativity and optimism,” compared to the current-day Ye. “Being a part of that was inspiring,” Legend said. “It was truly inspiring. That’s why it’s sad now. We did amazing things together as a collective, as a movement. … To be part of that was amazing. I have no regrets. Even though he’s gone, like, completely left now, I’m so glad that we did what we did together.”

West and Legend worked together a number of times over the years, including on the iconic My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track, "Blame Game," in 2010, as well as others such as "Number One" and "It’s Over."

Read More: John Legend Reveals What He Thinks Caused Kanye West’s Sad “Devolution”

John Legend Clipse Collaboration

Following his appearance on Ebro in the Morning, fans will be able to hear John Legend work with a fellow former collaborator of Kanye West when he appears on Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out album. He'll be featured on "The Birds Don't Sing." They previously previewed the song during Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer Men’s Collection fashion show in 2024. Pusha T and No Malice's reunion project is dropping in full on July 11.

In addition to John Legend, several other artists are making appearances. They include Voices of Fire, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, The-Dream, Pharrell Williams, Stove God Cooks, Ab-Liva, and Nas. Pharrell Williams is also producing the entirety of the tracklist.

Read More: Kanye West’s Decrepit Church Under Investigation For Alleged Arson

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Clipse Unveil Star-Studded Tracklist For "Let God Sort Em Out" 5.5K
John Legend Kanye West Devolution Hip Hop News Music John Legend Reveals What He Thinks Caused Kanye West’s Sad “Devolution” 6.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.3K
GettyImages-486012648 Music John Legend's Team Initially Didn't Want Him To Sign To Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music 1385