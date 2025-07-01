John Legend has responded to Kanye West remarking that he "smells like mashed potatoes" during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks. Appearing on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, Legend addressed the remark while speaking about his relationship with the controversial rapper.

“He was very obsessed with the sweaters, and he said I smell like mashed potatoes,” Legend said on the show. “What kind of potatoes? Cheesy, garlic?. … All of it makes me sad, though. All of it does. And it’s not for me because obviously, I smell great.”

From there, he reflected more broadly on West, describing his younger self as having “so much energy and creativity and optimism,” compared to the current-day Ye. “Being a part of that was inspiring,” Legend said. “It was truly inspiring. That’s why it’s sad now. We did amazing things together as a collective, as a movement. … To be part of that was amazing. I have no regrets. Even though he’s gone, like, completely left now, I’m so glad that we did what we did together.”

West and Legend worked together a number of times over the years, including on the iconic My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track, "Blame Game," in 2010, as well as others such as "Number One" and "It’s Over."

John Legend Clipse Collaboration

Following his appearance on Ebro in the Morning, fans will be able to hear John Legend work with a fellow former collaborator of Kanye West when he appears on Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out album. He'll be featured on "The Birds Don't Sing." They previously previewed the song during Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer Men’s Collection fashion show in 2024. Pusha T and No Malice's reunion project is dropping in full on July 11.