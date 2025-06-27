Death Row singer JANE HANDCOCK is liking the way Anderson .Paak stares at her on her new single. "Stare at Me" is the third offering from soul and R&B artist's forthcoming record It's Me, Not You due out on July 11. The album will go on to feature .Paak, her label boss Snoop Dogg, as well as BJ The Chicago Kid.
The 15-song effort will JANE HANDCOCK's first since 2023's World Of Women which was essentially a collaboration effort with Snoop.
On "Stare at Me," which is JANE and .Paak's first-ever track together, both versatile singers gush over one another in an endearing way. "Oh baby Jane, baby Jane, baby Jane / One day you'll marry me / Until that day, I'll be in L.A. / When you wanna rip and run the streets," .Paak says on his verse.
The two trade cute compliments back and forth as they reunite in their home state over a jazzy, funky, and soulful instrumental. It definitely evokes that infectious West Coast bounce and is a perfect song for the summer.
The music video is also a great time and shows off the playful chemistry between JANE HANDCOCK and Anderson .Paak. Saying their names back-to-back has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? Quips aside, these two are an ideal fit and they show it on "Stare at Me." Spin the single below.
JANE HANDCOCK & Anderson .Paak "Stare at Me"
Quotable Lyrics:
Won't you take me to the sky
Usually I'm motion deep
No h*es, I got my phone on DND
I love it when you drive me by the beach
Outside, I'm a classy little piece
But inside, I be ratchet in the sheets