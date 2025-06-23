B Simone is no stranger to drama, but she probably didn't expect people to make such a big deal out of where she shops. Her latest Internet debacle concerns some recent comments she made on her Let's Try This Again podcast with her friend Shekinah Yon.

In a clip caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, B. Simone talked about her spiritual battles, her efforts to make her new app, and the financial shift that she's experienced as a result. She seemed to get a little emotional while referencing all the things she's dealing with, although one particular remark about her shopping changes had the comments section raising their eyebrows.

"I feel like it's a breakthrough with what I'm creating with the app," B. Simone remarked. "Just, my finances. Like, the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I've never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale's yesterday. I'm like, 'We have to go to H&M.' And I notice in me now, just nitpicking. I just don't have it to spend, the liquid. I'm used to having liquid. And because I've invested in this app, in this platform, I don't have the liquid. I got the money, but not yet. It's coming. I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry. I'm used to seeing a certain amount in my account."

This Bloomingdale's and H&M comparison caused some folks to clown B. Simone for this perspective. "Girl hush i gotta choose between dollar tree and dollar general," one fan commented under TSR's IG coverage. "Bloomingdale’s versus H&M people are starving girl shut up," another wrote.

Elsewhere, though, the two spoke on how Simone is seeking longevity with her app efforts outside of a hustle mentality. She is prepared to take that big leap, but it's clearly not as easy for her right now as it will be once the "slow-cooker" gets going.