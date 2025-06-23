B Simone Gets Dragged For Complaining About Shopping At H&M Instead Of Bloomingdale's

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 429 Views
B Simone Shopping H&M Bloomingdales Pop Culture News
B. Simone dances before the start of the 18th Annual Duffy's Hope Celebrity Basketball Game at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Saturday, August 6, 2022. Basketball Wil Duffy S Hope. © William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
B Simone spoke on her podcast about making better financial decisions, but her emotional shopping story did not get much sympathy.

B Simone is no stranger to drama, but she probably didn't expect people to make such a big deal out of where she shops. Her latest Internet debacle concerns some recent comments she made on her Let's Try This Again podcast with her friend Shekinah Yon.

In a clip caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, B. Simone talked about her spiritual battles, her efforts to make her new app, and the financial shift that she's experienced as a result. She seemed to get a little emotional while referencing all the things she's dealing with, although one particular remark about her shopping changes had the comments section raising their eyebrows.

"I feel like it's a breakthrough with what I'm creating with the app," B. Simone remarked. "Just, my finances. Like, the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I've never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale's yesterday. I'm like, 'We have to go to H&M.' And I notice in me now, just nitpicking. I just don't have it to spend, the liquid. I'm used to having liquid. And because I've invested in this app, in this platform, I don't have the liquid. I got the money, but not yet. It's coming. I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry. I'm used to seeing a certain amount in my account."

B Simone Bloomingdale's Comments

This Bloomingdale's and H&M comparison caused some folks to clown B. Simone for this perspective. "Girl hush i gotta choose between dollar tree and dollar general," one fan commented under TSR's IG coverage. "Bloomingdale’s versus H&M people are starving girl shut up," another wrote.

Elsewhere, though, the two spoke on how Simone is seeking longevity with her app efforts outside of a hustle mentality. She is prepared to take that big leap, but it's clearly not as easy for her right now as it will be once the "slow-cooker" gets going.

In the meantime, B. Simone's trajectory will hopefully continue in fruitful ways, regardless of her financial compromises. Maybe she will end up liking the clothes at H&M way more than what Bloomingdale's offers.

