B Simone Clarifies Her Relationship With DaBaby

Fans have been speculating about DaBaby's relationship with B Simone for some time now, and finally, she's decided to set the record straight. In a new episode of her Let's Try This Again podcast, the comedian joined the rapper in bed as she explained how they're nothing more than friends.
"We can be attracted to each other, but at the end of the day," she began, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked, "We have decided to be friends. We never dated, we never had sex, we're platonic." DaBaby proceeded to interject, claiming that he doesn't think people can be friends if they're attracted to each other.
Unfortunately, her latest remarks haven't exactly been well-received. Several viewers in the comments section argue that this conversation should have been privately, insisting that it doesn't make either one of them look good.
B Simone Controversy
This is far from the only controversy B Simone has found herself at the center of lately, however. Recently, during another podcast episode with her friend Shekinah Yon, she opened up about some of the hardships she's faced while working on her new app.
"I feel like it's a breakthrough with what I'm creating with the app," she said at the time. "Just, my finances. Like, the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I've never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale's yesterday. I'm like, 'We have to go to H&M.' And I notice in me now, just nitpicking. I just don't have it to spend, the liquid. I'm used to having liquid. And because I've invested in this app, in this platform, I don't have the liquid. I got the money, but not yet. It's coming. I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry. I'm used to seeing a certain amount in my account."
Her remarks then went viral as social media users struggled to sympathize.