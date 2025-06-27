B Simone Clarifies Her Relationship With DaBaby

"We can be attracted to each other, but at the end of the day," she began, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked, "We have decided to be friends. We never dated, we never had sex, we're platonic." DaBaby proceeded to interject, claiming that he doesn't think people can be friends if they're attracted to each other.

Unfortunately, her latest remarks haven't exactly been well-received. Several viewers in the comments section argue that this conversation should have been privately, insisting that it doesn't make either one of them look good.

B Simone Controversy

This is far from the only controversy B Simone has found herself at the center of lately, however. Recently, during another podcast episode with her friend Shekinah Yon, she opened up about some of the hardships she's faced while working on her new app.

"I feel like it's a breakthrough with what I'm creating with the app," she said at the time. "Just, my finances. Like, the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I've never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale's yesterday. I'm like, 'We have to go to H&M.' And I notice in me now, just nitpicking. I just don't have it to spend, the liquid. I'm used to having liquid. And because I've invested in this app, in this platform, I don't have the liquid. I got the money, but not yet. It's coming. I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry. I'm used to seeing a certain amount in my account."