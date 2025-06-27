B Simone Clarifies Her Relationship With DaBaby

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: B Simone attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
Social media users have been speculating about B Simone and DaBaby for some time now, and recently, she set the record straight.

Fans have been speculating about DaBaby's relationship with B Simone for some time now, and finally, she's decided to set the record straight. In a new episode of her Let's Try This Again podcast, the comedian joined the rapper in bed as she explained how they're nothing more than friends.

"We can be attracted to each other, but at the end of the day," she began, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked, "We have decided to be friends. We never dated, we never had sex, we're platonic." DaBaby proceeded to interject, claiming that he doesn't think people can be friends if they're attracted to each other.

Unfortunately, her latest remarks haven't exactly been well-received. Several viewers in the comments section argue that this conversation should have been privately, insisting that it doesn't make either one of them look good.

Read More: B Simone Gets Dragged For Complaining About Shopping At H&M Instead Of Bloomingdale's

B Simone Controversy

This is far from the only controversy B Simone has found herself at the center of lately, however. Recently, during another podcast episode with her friend Shekinah Yon, she opened up about some of the hardships she's faced while working on her new app.

"I feel like it's a breakthrough with what I'm creating with the app," she said at the time. "Just, my finances. Like, the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I've never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale's yesterday. I'm like, 'We have to go to H&M.' And I notice in me now, just nitpicking. I just don't have it to spend, the liquid. I'm used to having liquid. And because I've invested in this app, in this platform, I don't have the liquid. I got the money, but not yet. It's coming. I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry. I'm used to seeing a certain amount in my account."

Her remarks then went viral as social media users struggled to sympathize.

Read More: Pretty Vee Denies Disrespecting Sonya Massey After Soulja Boy’s B. Simone Rant

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
