Amaarae Is As Forthright As Ever On "Black Star" Lead Single "S.M.O."

Amaarae delivers the lead single to her highly anticipated third album "Black Star," a flirty Afrobeats-tinged track called "S.M.O."

Amaarae has become one of the most unique voices in pop and R&B. This is a literal statement as much as it is a figurative one, as Amaarae has one of the most unmistakable voices in music today. Her ear for beats is just as unique.

Amaarae received significant critical acclaim for her second album, the excellent Fountain Baby. The project was widely regarded as one of the best of 2023. The following year, she delivered a deluxe edition of the album. She also appeared on Childish Gambino's Bando Stone and the New World. One of those appearances included the track "In The Night," a standout from the album.

Now, the Ghanaian-American singer is once again gearing up for a new release. Her third album, titled Black Star, drops on August 8. On Friday, she officially dropped the album's lead single, a new track called "S.M.O."

The track is a great one, with production from BNYX (primarily of Drake and Travis Scott fame) and Kyu Steed (a frequent Amaarae collaborator). It once again sees the artist testing the limits of her musicality. This one feels a lot more inspired by African rhythms. Based on the cover (the Ghanaian flag with Amaarae sitting in place of the flag's famed black star) and this single, it seems that she's going to be more in tune with Afrobeats stylings on her forthcoming release than on either of her previous outings.

Lyrically, the song is what fans are accustomed to hearing from Amaarae. She makes not subtle references to a girl with lyrics that do not leave much to the imagination. Her ability to be so forthright is one of the reasons why she's as acclaimed as she is. That style of lyricism works extremely well for her. Overall, "S.M.O." is a great teaser for what should be another one of the year's best albums from one of pop's most interesting budding acts. Listen to the song below.

Amaarae - "S.M.O."

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna week with her
She taste like lexapro
Coke bottle from sexico
I got it for me and you
Shawty got VSLs, I'm on the scene like evening news

