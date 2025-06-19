Many folks spinning Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. might not be aware of Kid Capri's legend status in hip-hop. But in case that's you, you're in luck, as he dropped a new song this month called "Live From New York" to get you started on the deep dive.

As the title suggests, this is a throwback East Coast cut with sunburnt guitars, simple percussion, and straightforward but engaging flows. Kid Capri's given a lot to the game, and it's heartening to see him offer more in his veteran years. Of course, that freshness mixes with a healthy dose of nostalgia here, as he lyrically reflects on his success and place in rap culture.

While the 58-year-old still has some hot hip-hop takes and has gone through a lot of fortunately resolved personal strife, you'll hear no such signs of fatigue on here. It's a very sweet and simple ode to his home borough of Brooklyn and the rest of the Big Apple. Also, the melody swaps from keys to guitars to add a bit of dynamism to a steady performance.

Given how much Kid Capri comments on hip-hop these days, his continuous contributions are a nice reminder of where his perspective comes from. We'll see if he drops more material soon.

"Live From New York" is all it says on the box, but we don't think Capri should stop there. He contributed to so many different styles over the years that we're sure he has plenty more in store for his next move.

Kid Capri – "Live From New York"

Quotable Lyrics

Just trying to show my ranks some love,

What the hell are you thinking of?

I'm no baller, no pimp, no cheat,

You ain't getting a goddamn thing from me