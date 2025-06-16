iann dior, one of the many rappers that helped push the emo rap subgenre into the mainstream, is back with a new album. It's actually his second of the year and it's called CYCLES. In speaking with Billboard, the Texas native explained how this project and its themes came to light.
"[It] came from a place of wanting to challenge myself creatively. It closes a door and opens another. I’ve grown, but I’m still figuring sh*t out, and I think this project captures that. I’m not trying to be the version of myself people expect. I’m trying to be the most honest version of myself, period. That’s what this album means to me."
iann dior evolving in terms of the sonics on CYCLES --which is a mixture of emo and melodic raps as well as alternative and rock-- ties into him changing as a person, too. On the breezy 12-track, 29-minute-long effort, the "Mood" hitmaker touches on relationships, self-growth, and the obstacles that modern life throws at you.
He explains further in a press release how the sonic beds influenced the decision to focus on these topics. "I wanted it to be less perfect. I stopped editing out the flaws. Some of the best parts were recorded in one take with all the emotion still on my voice. The goal wasn’t to fit in a genre but to say what I needed to say and let the sound follow that."
Hear what honesty sounds like with the links to iann dior's CYCLES below.
iann dior CYCLES
CYCLES Tracklist:
- SIX FEET
- EMPTY PROMISES
- TATTOOS & U
- A LITTLE MUCH
- YOU TAKE ALL MY AIR
- SPINNIN ME
- TWIST THE KNIFE
- HYPOCRITE
- LOOK WHAT YOU STARTED
- TALK ABOUT IT (feat. Blaxian)
- OUTSIDE OF THE PARTY
- SIGNAL
