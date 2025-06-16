iann dior has always had some alternative flair in his music and on this latest record, he's leaning into that sound heavily.

He explains further in a press release how the sonic beds influenced the decision to focus on these topics. "I wanted it to be less perfect. I stopped editing out the flaws. Some of the best parts were recorded in one take with all the emotion still on my voice. The goal wasn’t to fit in a genre but to say what I needed to say and let the sound follow that."

"[It] came from a place of wanting to challenge myself creatively. It closes a door and opens another. I’ve grown, but I’m still figuring sh*t out, and I think this project captures that. I’m not trying to be the version of myself people expect. I’m trying to be the most honest version of myself, period. That’s what this album means to me."

