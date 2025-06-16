iann dior Divulges On The "CYCLES" He's Been Through On His Second LP Of 2025

BY Zachary Horvath 13 Views
iann-dior iann-dior
iann dior has always had some alternative flair in his music and on this latest record, he's leaning into that sound heavily.

iann dior, one of the many rappers that helped push the emo rap subgenre into the mainstream, is back with a new album. It's actually his second of the year and it's called CYCLES. In speaking with Billboard, the Texas native explained how this project and its themes came to light.

"[It] came from a place of wanting to challenge myself creatively. It closes a door and opens another. I’ve grown, but I’m still figuring sh*t out, and I think this project captures that. I’m not trying to be the version of myself people expect. I’m trying to be the most honest version of myself, period. That’s what this album means to me."

iann dior evolving in terms of the sonics on CYCLES --which is a mixture of emo and melodic raps as well as alternative and rock-- ties into him changing as a person, too. On the breezy 12-track, 29-minute-long effort, the "Mood" hitmaker touches on relationships, self-growth, and the obstacles that modern life throws at you.

He explains further in a press release how the sonic beds influenced the decision to focus on these topics. "I wanted it to be less perfect. I stopped editing out the flaws. Some of the best parts were recorded in one take with all the emotion still on my voice. The goal wasn’t to fit in a genre but to say what I needed to say and let the sound follow that."

Hear what honesty sounds like with the links to iann dior's CYCLES below.

iann dior CYCLES

CYCLES Tracklist:

  1. SIX FEET
  2. EMPTY PROMISES
  3. TATTOOS & U
  4. A LITTLE MUCH
  5. YOU TAKE ALL MY AIR
  6. SPINNIN ME
  7. TWIST THE KNIFE
  8. HYPOCRITE
  9. LOOK WHAT YOU STARTED
  10. TALK ABOUT IT (feat. Blaxian)
  11. OUTSIDE OF THE PARTY
  12. SIGNAL

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
