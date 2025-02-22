iann dior Finally Delivers "Nothings Ever Good Enough II" Almost Six Years After The Original

iann dior drops a sequel to the fan-favorite Soundcloud EP.

Topically, iann dior is touching on his fame, lifestyle, love interests, hustle, with some hints of introspection. Production wise, the soon-to-be 26-year-old selects spacey trap beats that take you back to the SoundCloud era he blew up in. In a way, Nothings Ever Good Enough II feels like iann dior paying homage to what he got him popping in the first place. So, if you were missing that from his more recent releases, then this will hit you in the nostalgia bone. This EP comes at an exciting time for iann. On April 9, he will be setting off for his self-titled tour. He will tour across the United States only, hitting cities such as Boston, Austin, Detroit, Chicago and more.

Corpus Christi, Texas rapper, singer and songwriter iann dior is taking fans back with Nothings Ever Good Enough II. If you have been a die-hard supporter of the Puerto Rican for a while, you may know his SoundCloud tape of the same name. Back in April 2019 classics in his catalog such as "molly" and "emotions" were on that project. Fans of his still resonate with it, so him delivering a sequel was a smart move. Similarly, this is an EP, but with one less song at eight. Conversely, though, the features are more well-known, which makes sense as the first NEGE came out during the earlier part of his career. Lil Skies and DC The Don find themselves on the opener and track four, respectively.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.