iann dior Finally Delivers "Nothings Ever Good Enough II" Almost Six Years After The Original

Corpus Christi, Texas rapper, singer and songwriter iann dior is taking fans back with Nothings Ever Good Enough II. If you have been a die-hard supporter of the Puerto Rican for a while, you may know his SoundCloud tape of the same name. Back in April 2019 classics in his catalog such as "molly" and "emotions" were on that project. Fans of his still resonate with it, so him delivering a sequel was a smart move. Similarly, this is an EP, but with one less song at eight. Conversely, though, the features are more well-known, which makes sense as the first NEGE came out during the earlier part of his career. Lil Skies and DC The Don find themselves on the opener and track four, respectively.
Topically, iann dior is touching on his fame, lifestyle, love interests, hustle, with some hints of introspection. Production wise, the soon-to-be 26-year-old selects spacey trap beats that take you back to the SoundCloud era he blew up in. In a way, Nothings Ever Good Enough II feels like iann dior paying homage to what he got him popping in the first place. So, if you were missing that from his more recent releases, then this will hit you in the nostalgia bone. This EP comes at an exciting time for iann. On April 9, he will be setting off for his self-titled tour. He will tour across the United States only, hitting cities such as Boston, Austin, Detroit, Chicago and more.
iann dior Nothings Ever Good Enough II
Nothings Ever Good Enough II Tracklist:
- Halo (feat. Lil Skies)
- Not Fair
- Foreva Love <3
- Next 2 You (feat. DC The Don)
- The Facts
- Good 4 It
- Different Lyfestyle
- All My Exes