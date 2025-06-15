Diddy Portrayed As Luigi Mangione’s Cellmate In Controversial New Musical

Following his arrest in December of last year, Luigi Mangione was sent to the same prison Diddy's in, the MDC in New York City.

Luigi: The Musical premiered at the Taylor Street Theater in San Francisco on Friday (June 13), and the show was sold out. Per TMZ, it's a satirical comedy that explores the theme of violence and how it's sensationalized by the media. Luigi Mangione isn't the only notable character in the musical, however. It also features versions of Sam Bankman-Fried and Diddy.

According to writer and actor Caleb Zeringue, the concept was born during an open mic night, when someone brought up the fact that all three men were inmates at the same prison. Mangione is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. His trial is expected to begin early next year.

Bankman-Fried is currently serving a 25-year sentence for financial fraud charges. As for Diddy, he was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence himself, such as life in prison.

Diddy Trial
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy's trial began last month, and so far, various individuals from his past have taken the stand. This includes Cassie, KId Cudi, Dawn Richard, and more.

Last week, another one of his ex-girlfriends also testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." She recalled what it was like taking part in the mogul's alleged "freak-offs," accused him of assault, expressed dissatisfaction with their relationship, and more.

"He introduced me to this lifestyle under a lot of emotional pressure," she alleged. "I was so hooked from the beginning on the love and affection. I fell in love with him, and I didn’t understand the terms of the relationship. It was this mix of love and pressure to do the things he desired. I felt I had to fulfill my duties as his girlfriend."

