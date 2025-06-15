Luigi: The Musical premiered at the Taylor Street Theater in San Francisco on Friday (June 13), and the show was sold out. Per TMZ, it's a satirical comedy that explores the theme of violence and how it's sensationalized by the media. Luigi Mangione isn't the only notable character in the musical, however. It also features versions of Sam Bankman-Fried and Diddy.

According to writer and actor Caleb Zeringue, the concept was born during an open mic night, when someone brought up the fact that all three men were inmates at the same prison. Mangione is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. His trial is expected to begin early next year.

Bankman-Fried is currently serving a 25-year sentence for financial fraud charges. As for Diddy, he was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence himself, such as life in prison.

Diddy Trial

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy's trial began last month, and so far, various individuals from his past have taken the stand. This includes Cassie, KId Cudi, Dawn Richard, and more.

Last week, another one of his ex-girlfriends also testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." She recalled what it was like taking part in the mogul's alleged "freak-offs," accused him of assault, expressed dissatisfaction with their relationship, and more.