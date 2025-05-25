Madlib promised the release of his joint album with Mac Miller in 2023. The producer confirmed it during his interview with Sway's Universe. However, a new countersuit by Madlib's ex-manager, Eothen "Egon" Alapatt, reveals that the producer won't be able to keep that promise.

On Thursday, Billboard reports a countersuit filed in Los Angeles court by Egon, accusing accuses the legendary producer of misconduct and highlights a dispute over unreleased Mac Miller material. According to Egon's claim, he helped build Madlib’s career over a decade, only to be cut out without warning in 2022. Court documents claims Madlib abruptly ended his partnership with Egon and unlawfully took control of shared assets.

According to Egon, Madlib’s new label, Madlib Invazion, infringes on trademarks owned by their old company, Madicine Show. It's claimed the new imprint disrupted projects that legally belong to their Madicine Show, including the possible Mac Miller album and an unfinished Freddie Gibbs album. Both unreleased albums are allegedly owed to Sony Music.

Originally announced in 2019, Madlib provided fans with an update in 2023 that he was finishing the album alongside a Freddie Gibbs joint album. Outside the joint album, Mac Miller and Madlib have collaborations with Talib Kweli, Thundercat, and Jay Electorica. Madlib and Mac Miller's duo name was Maclib.

Mac Miller & Madlib

Madlib's legal drama comes after Madlib filed his own suit in October, accusing Egon of self-dealing, mismanagement, and locking him out of key platforms. That complaint claimed Egon used joint companies like Rappcats and Madicine Show to funnel money toward his separate label, Now-Again Records, while denying Madlib access to his own digital presence.

Egon's countersuit paints Madlib as the aggressor, calling the original case a baseless, vindictive move influenced by outside advisors. His attorneys argue that Madlib is now profiting off the reputation of their earlier ventures. While misleading the public with a near-identical brand name.

Egon faced legal issues in the past. In 2023, MF Doom’s widow sued him for allegedly holding personal notebooks belonging to the late rapper. That case settled, with the documents reportedly returned.