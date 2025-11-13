Egon Hits Madlib With Federal Lawsuit As Friendship Crumbles

Egon and Madlib's relationship has been taking a nosedive lately but things now seem to be irreparable with this new lawsuit.

Egon further argues that Madlib signed off on Madicine Show having the rights "necessary to exploit his recordings." This is something that the beat smith cannot go back on. If the California native does go against the agreement, then the suit claims it would "impair the value of the catalog itself."

Madlib and Egon's partnership was once harmonious as one could be. Madlib was cheffing up great beats and Egon masterfully took care of all of the business upfront and behind the scenes. But in the last few years, things have really unraveled, sadly. The latest chapter in their tense saga is this new federal lawsuit filed by the manager earlier this week.

