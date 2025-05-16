Pittsburgh Pirates Pays Tribute To Mac Miller On Bobblehead Night

Mac Miller's memory lives on in his hometown of Pittsburgh. The city baseball team, Pittsburgh Pirates, acknowledges his legacy during their latest game. Introducing the Mac Miller Bobbleheads.

TMZ reported on Thursday (May 15), Mac Miller receives his flowers at PNC Park this summer. The Pirates just dropped a first look at their Mac Miller bobblehead. Rockin’ a custom Pirates jersey stamped with the 412 and a yin-yang cap in black and yellow, the bobblehead taps into everything the "Donald Trump" hitmaker stood for—hometown pride, style, and soul.

The team rolled out a video with locals talkin’ on Mac’s impact, including Pirates OG Andrew McCutchen. “Mac’s Pittsburgh through and through,” Cutch said. “That’s why people loved him—he was one of us.”

In 2015, Miller stepped on the mound and threw the first pitch before the game. Although he eventually relocated to Los Angeles, the rap star represented Pittsburgh to the fullest with his wardrobe, which include Pirates fitted hats.

Mac Miller Bobblehead

The Mac Miller bobblehead will be gifted to those in attendance on July 19. Only the first 20,000 through the gates are catchin’ this collector’s piece. Miller's spirit will be honored throughout the stadium with through his music and more.

Following Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller burst onto the mainstream landscape in the 2010s with his humorous rap style and charm. His music went viral on multiple ocassions and he appeared in film and TV such as Scary Movie 5.

Mac Miller's estate released a new posthomous album in 2024, Balloonerism , to critically-acclaimed reviews. The latest album was recorded in 2014 while the rap star was recording his previous album, Faces. Miller was known to work on multiple projects at once.