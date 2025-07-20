Mac Miller Honored By Pittsburgh Pirates As Part Of “Yinzerpalooza” Celebration

The Pittsburgh Pirates first teased a Mac Miller tribute in May, and they finally made it a reality on the evening of July 19.

In May, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that they would be honoring the life and legacy of Mac Miller by giving away bobbleheads depicting the late rapper. The day finally arrived on July 19, as the team gave limited-edition bobbleheads to the first 20 thousand entrants at PNC Park ahead of their game against the Chicago White Sox. Some fans arrived to the stadium as early as 10 a.m., though the game did not start for nearly nine more hours.

The bobblehead features Mac Miller wearing a white Pirates jersey with the number "412,” paying tribute to Pittsburgh's area code. It also depicts his "Most Dope" finger tattoos and a yin-yang logo cap in black and gold. The base of the figure includes a button that plays his track "Knock Knock."

The tribute comes as part of the Pirates' annual "Yinzerpalooza" weekend, where the team and fans celebrate the city of Pittsburgh. Mac Miller grew up in the city and even throwing out the first pitch at their stadium in 2015. He tragically passed away in 2018.

The Pirates also released a t-shirt honoring Miller, available at their clubhouse store. A portion of the proceeds went to the Mac Miller Fund, which supports music programs for underserved youth and substance abuse recovery efforts for young people in the music industry.

Mac Miller Pittsburgh Pirates

Mac Miller’s brother, mother, and former manager all attended the game. His mother, Karen Meyers, donned a “Mom” jersey with the number 92 on it, representing Miller’s birth year. She also threw out the first pitch ahead of the game. Unfortunately, the Pirates lost to the White Sox, 10-4.

Earlier this year, Mac Miller’s estate officially released Balloonerism. The album, which was recorded around the same time as Faces but got shelved, partially leaked in 2020. Upon its formal release, fans and critics greeted it with positive reviews. It ranked very highly on our own midyear list. Based on the success of the Pirates’ Mac Miller tribute, more work with the McCormick family is likely on the horizon.

