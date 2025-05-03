Kendrick Lamar and Doechii are arguably the two biggest hip-hop stars in the world right now. So, for Split Milk, an Australian music festival coming off of a gap year, to have them as headlining acts is quite incredible. The decision to bring them on is great one, especially due to the disappointing news that preceded this headline.

Overall, there was never a concrete reason as to why things didn't work out for the food, arts, and music show in 2024. "Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year," the official account posted on Instagram per 7News. But even though it was a mysterious cancelation, they have made up for it for sure.

We wonder if Split Milk was seemingly paying attention to the reactions after last year's bombshell. One user in particular foreshadowed a little bit. "I think I’d rather see you guys take a year off than drop a lineup people would be disappointed with," a fan commented. "Hopefully you’ll come back with a bang next year."

But it's not just Kendrick Lamar and Doechii, though. Split Milk is also bringing on ScHoolboy Q and Dominic Fike as accompanying headliners. Indie and alternative singer d4vd is also going to be there, along with Rebecca Black, Nessa Barrett, and more.

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour

Per Complex, Split Milk is returning this December with Ballarat and Wadawurrung getting first dibs on December 6. Then, on the 7 Perth and Whadjuk are next, followed by Canberra/Ngunnawal and Gold Coast/Kombumerri on the 13th and 14th, respectively.

Right now, you can sign up for the pre-sale here. However, there's also a link for more secure ticket purchases here. Of course, this upcoming set of performances for Doechii and Kendrick Lamar are following up on major highlights. For the former, she's off of her GRAMMY win for Alligator Bites Never Heal. However, she may more recently be riding the wave of her debut album that's supposed to drop this year.