split milk 2025
Music
Kendrick Lamar & Doechii The Main Attractions For Upcoming Split Milk Festival
After not going down in 2024, Australian music festival Split Milk is returning and with Kendrick Lamar and Doechii no less.
By
Zachary Horvath
25 mins ago
