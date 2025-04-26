Desiigner Drops A Straightforward Trap Banger With "Slutty"

Desiigner, who was criticized for sounding like Future early on his career, reverts back to his OG style with this new cut, "Slutty."

There really isn't much to say about it, other than it's a trap banger with a solid bassy beat. Topically, it focuses on one of the cornerstones of the subgenre topically, women and hedonism. What's interesting about the track though is that it seems there's a loose connection to a past track from him.

Unfortunately, that project didn't do too much to dig him out of his deep hole. But he's not going to stop just because of his situation which is something you have to admire about him. He's back this weekend with "Slutty," a more familiar sound for Desiigner.

The Brooklyn native and GRAMMY nominee has tried to begin a Rebirth of sorts with his last project. Not only was it a musical switch up, but you could also view it as a way of him to reshape the view on him personally. Back in 2023, he was hit with an indecent exposure charge after his viral plane incident.

You all know the deal when it comes to Desiigner . The former G.O.O.D. Music signee thrived in the latter half of the 2010s with "Panda." He also had some other glimmers of success with "Tiimmy Turner," "Outlet," and his work with Kanye West . "Champions" and "Pt. 2" off of The Life Of Pablo being those examples.

