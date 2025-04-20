Katt Williams Celebrates After Cincinnati Neighborhood Renames A Street In His Honor

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 889 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Katt Williams Cincinnati Renames Street Pop Culture News
Katt Williams speaks in Avondale at Maple Avenue and Reading Road where he grew up and where the street shares his name on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Katt Williams has a scheduled performance in Cincinnati on April 19th. © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mo'Nique and Red Grant were reportedly in attendance at a Cincinnati, Ohio event giving Katt Williams a new form of legacy.

Katt Williams continues to be a provocative pop culture figure these days, but don't let his viral 2024 moments cloud your assessment of his overall comedic career. He has a lot to be thankful for, and his home neighborhood of Avondale in Cincinnati, Ohio acknowledged how much they have to thank him for.

On Saturday (April 19), the comedian attended a street renaming in his honor on the corner of Reading Road and Maple Avenue. Reportedly, Mo'Nique, Red Grant, Mark Curry, Tommy Davidson, and Lady of Rage also attended, although that comes from social media users speculating and trying to identify unclear faces, so take the guest list with a grain of salt.

"It's a blessing to have all of these people that I don't know that I'm connected to spiritually," Katt Williams remarked at the ceremony in a clip obtained by The Art Of Dialogue. "Even as a young person growing up here, I understood that names meant something. And so, I understood that Cincinnati must've been a great place. Because even as a child, it had such a long name. And I thought it was a special place, I thought that great people came from here.

"I thought the girls were good-looking, I thought the guys were smart," Katt Williams continued. "I thought this was a place that you could really do something and make somebody proud. And the fact that it's come full circle. I've been in the business since 1995. This is the thing that means the most to me. Even if it's honorary, I appreciate Katt Williams Way. And A-1 from day one. You can't forget where you came from if you never leave. Thank you so much and I appreciate y'all."

Read More: Jamie Foxx Accused Of Dissing Katt Williams On “GOAT Talk”

Katt Williams Comedy Show

Then, Mo'Nique congratulated Katt Williams for this praise due to all the love he gives out, and thanked him for everything. Mark Curry also gave praise to Katt, reflected on their long relationship, and spoke on all the love they share – and how Williams deserves a freeway, too.

Finally, the comedian, along with some help, unveiled the sign beneath Reading Road, which led to many cheers from the crowd. Throughout, folks conglomerated and mingled on the street corner, with some more people cheering and taking to the mic. At one point, Katt held the replica of the sign up for folks to see, and then he made his way out before his comedy show in the city later that day.

Read More: Summer Walker Enjoys Date Night With Rico Recklezz At Katt Williams & Mo’Nique Show

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.5K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.4K
katt williams Pop Culture How Katt Williams Became Comedy's Truth-Teller 3.5K