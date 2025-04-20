Katt Williams Celebrates After Cincinnati Neighborhood Renames A Street In His Honor

Katt Williams continues to be a provocative pop culture figure these days, but don't let his viral 2024 moments cloud your assessment of his overall comedic career. He has a lot to be thankful for, and his home neighborhood of Avondale in Cincinnati, Ohio acknowledged how much they have to thank him for.

On Saturday (April 19), the comedian attended a street renaming in his honor on the corner of Reading Road and Maple Avenue. Reportedly, Mo'Nique, Red Grant, Mark Curry, Tommy Davidson, and Lady of Rage also attended, although that comes from social media users speculating and trying to identify unclear faces, so take the guest list with a grain of salt.

"It's a blessing to have all of these people that I don't know that I'm connected to spiritually," Katt Williams remarked at the ceremony in a clip obtained by The Art Of Dialogue. "Even as a young person growing up here, I understood that names meant something. And so, I understood that Cincinnati must've been a great place. Because even as a child, it had such a long name. And I thought it was a special place, I thought that great people came from here.

"I thought the girls were good-looking, I thought the guys were smart," Katt Williams continued. "I thought this was a place that you could really do something and make somebody proud. And the fact that it's come full circle. I've been in the business since 1995. This is the thing that means the most to me. Even if it's honorary, I appreciate Katt Williams Way. And A-1 from day one. You can't forget where you came from if you never leave. Thank you so much and I appreciate y'all."

Katt Williams Comedy Show

Then, Mo'Nique congratulated Katt Williams for this praise due to all the love he gives out, and thanked him for everything. Mark Curry also gave praise to Katt, reflected on their long relationship, and spoke on all the love they share – and how Williams deserves a freeway, too.