Yung Bans Feeds Fans With First Tape In Two Years "BEFORE RR"

Yung Bans, St. Louis, Missouri rapper and auto-crooner is back after a mini hiatus to provide his fifth full-length project, BEFORE RR. He had teased this project a little bit since March 7 when he dropped the first single to this in "YN" with the late Lil Keed. "I'm just getting my feet wet," Bans wrote in addition to, "KEEP STREAMING YN….. COVER AND TRACKLIST NEXT🥇." When he announced more details is unknown, but he would go on to share one more preview with "AIRBORNE" featuring Raq Baby two weeks later. Now, we have BEFORE RR in front of us and there's 13 brand-new songs on top of the teaser cuts.
So, what's the word on this record? Well, there's not much of running theme or storyline here. It more so plays like a mixtape. Yung Bans has a lot of the tracks focus on the typical trap rap topics. Money, girls, success, etc. Where things a little unique is in the underground-esque production. It's cloudy, spacey, and a little muddy at times. The title of this body of work also has us thinking this is just something to tide fans over until a more serious release. Obviously, we have seen other artists do this with BEFORE titles such as Travis Scott. But while we predict Yung Bans' next move, we will continue spinning the many bangers on BEFORE RR.
Yung Bans BEFORE RR
BEFORE RR Tracklist: