Yung Bans Teams Up With The Late Lil Keed On “YN”

Last week, Yung Bans dropped off his new single, "YN." The track boasts a posthumous feature from Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, whose 2022 death has been linked to eosinophilia. On the song, the two artists look back on their younger years, brag about being on top since the beginning, and more. Following the release of the single, Yung Bans took to Instagram to promote it, sharing a photo of himself posing with Lil Keed. "'YN' OUT NOW," he captioned the post. "AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS

#LONGLIVEKEED 🕊️🥇."

So far, it appears that fans are enjoying the new track, and are ready for more. They're sounding off in the rapper's YouTube comments section. "Needed this," one listeners claims. "Legendary," someone else says. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly when supporters can expect to hear more from Yung Bans. He did hint that there's more on the way on his Instagram Story yesterday, however. "I'm just getting my feet wet," he wrote alongside the cover of his latest release. He also shared another promo for the song, suggesting that he's focused on a longer body of work. "KEEP STREAMING YN….. COVER AND TRACKLIST NEXT🥇," he announced.

"YN" follows the release of various collabs Yung Bans has been a part of this year. In February, he teamed up with PenSoul for the laid-back track "FXXKINGAWESOME." Before that, he joined forces with IHEARTMYFLEX for "WHAT YOU SEE" in January. He took part in some collabs in 2024 too, but his last full-length release Yung Bans Vol. 6 dropped in December of 2023.

Yung Bans & Lil Keed - "YN"

