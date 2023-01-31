Lil Keed‘s mother, Tonnie Woods-Reed, says the rapper has a posthumous album titled, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2, dropping soon. Woods-Reed also confirmed a new single, “Long Way to Go,” releasing on Friday.

“On May 13, 2022 I lost my son Raqhid Render – who many of you knew as the artist Lil Keed. While this journey through the different phases of grief has been indescribably hard, a way that I have found to cope is through his music,” she began the post from Keed’s official account.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 02: Lil Keed attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Woods-Reed then explained that Keed was working on the Keed Talk To ‘Em sequel just before his death.

She continued: “As much as he was a great father, son, and friend – he was also an artist who (thanks to many of you) lived and continues to live through his music.

“With that being said, the time has come to share some of our last pieces of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single ‘Long Way To Go’ this Friday. This song holds a special place in my heart and as you guys will see it will reflect on many aspects of Keed’s journey here on Earth.”

She concluded: “I hope you all appreciate it as we take the first step in cementing Keed’s legacy. Long Live Keed!”

Lil Gotit, Doe Boy, Reese LaFlare, T-Shyne, Jacquees, and more all voiced their love for Keed in the comments section.

Keed passed away unexpectedly at just 24 years old, last year. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed his cause of death to natural causes due to eosinophilia.

Check out the announcement from Lil Keed‘s mother below.