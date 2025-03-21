Madlib & Your Old Droog Form New Duo Droogie Otis On Boldy James-Assisted "Everything Designer"

This single is also the first piece of work from Madlib after tragically losing his home to the California wildfires.

They are presenting themselves in a positive light to start with "Everything Designer." It's a pretty chill track instrumental wise thanks to the light drum work and guitar loop. However, Your Old Droog and the song's feature, Boldy James , deliver some aggressive and boastful bars. They give it some extra edge and liven up the production a bit. While we do enjoy what we are hearing so far, it's not Madlib's most groundbreaking work. But with Droogie Otis just getting started and the talent we know is on tap, we see even better material coming soon. Speaking of which, the duo will be dropping a project rumored to be dropping sometime this year.

Madlib is one of the elite producers that similarly has great rapport with a handful of rappers. MF Doom and Freddie Gibbs are probably his most iconic collaborators. The California native hopefully has another project in the vault with the latter in Montana. That's at least the rumored title and would be the third album in the Pinata and Bandana series. Both of them are widely considered some of, if not the best albums of their respective decades. But while the status on that remains hush hush for now, Madlib is formulating what is looking like another formidable tandem already. This weekend, he's teaming up with highly respected underground rapper Your Old Droog , and together they are known as Droogie Otis.

