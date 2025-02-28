NGHTMRE, A$AP Ferg, & Bekon Will Make You Run Through A Wall On "Torch"

NGHTMRE, known for work with a diverse set of acts such as Gunna, the late PnB Rock, Zacari, and The Chainsmokers is back with "Torch." This time around, the well-traveled producer is linking back up with A$AP Ferg (or FERG) and fellow beat maker Bekon. It's the lead artist's first release of 2025 and follows up on a series of remixes. Going back further, it comes after the deluxe to his lone album DRMVRSE, which hit in 2023. This is track is full of energy and motivation and features an extremely catchy "light it up" chorus. Ferg is the lone vocal guest on the track and honestly it was the right move.
The anthemic and booming beat takes us back a little to the Trap Lord days. His animated adlibs and bassy delivery only up the intensity level on "Torch." Across his lone verse, Ferg feels as if he's speaking directly to someone who's lost hope in themselves and life's purpose. "Life done slowed you down / Your body is acting up / Your mind is out of bounds / It’s telling you pack it up." However, he brings up this "Torch" on the chorus that is essentially a savior of sorts. It sounds like it can lead someone to live a more fulfilling life. However, Ferg is looking to help his enemies out with it too. "Give me that torch for my haters."
NGHTMRE, A$AP Ferg, & Bekon "Torch"
Quotable Lyrics:
Stand up to the man can’t fear him no more
Flex on the gram don’t feel it no more
You was driving a minute but can’t steer it no more
Riding the wave & now you chilling on shore
What’s the use of being rich when your insides poor?
Diamonds is glistenin' but you don’t want to see more?