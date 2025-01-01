The Alchemist Tides Fans Over Until 2025 With "Floppy Disks" Single

Uncle Al has a big project coming to ring in the New Year.

The Genuine Articulate was another fine addition to his solo rap catalog and that boasted features from ScHoolboy Q, Action Bronson , and more. Similarly, it looks like 2025 will be another big year for The Alchemist. On January 25 he and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def ) will be sharing their inaugural collab project called FORENSICS. It's also the name of their official duo. It will premiere at the Le Trianon in Paris, so it should be an exciting event. Most likely, the project will land sometime on streaming platforms later into next year. For now, though, Uncle Al is treating fans to a loosie called "Floppy Disks," which is currently only on YouTube. Whether or not this was recorded onto such a format is unknown but regardless it's a funky and fuzzy track. You can check it out with the music video link below.

Decades into his career, The Alchemist continues to show again and again that he's one of the best producers alive. Whether it's working with mainstream stars like J. Cole, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, or his underground pals from Griselda, he's able to bring his authentic style no matter who he's with. This year he's been all over the place once again. He most recently rekindled his chemistry with Roc Marciano for The Skeleton Key two years after The Elephant Man 's Bones. He also got to work with equally acclaimed beat maker Hit-Boy and his dad Big Hit for Black & Whites. Additionally, him Oh No and Gangrene collided for Heads I Win, Tails You Lose back in April. Despite assisting so many artists, he was able to make time for himself.

