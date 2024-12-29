Drake Claims He Pitched "God's Plan" TV Show To Jeff Bezos To Give People Lots Of Money

Drizzy's philanthropy almost became even more linked to his brand.

During his Drizzmas giveaway stream with Adin Ross this week (Thursday, December 26), Drake gifted fans with a lot of donations, prizes, and gifts to express his gratitude. But it turns out that this interest in philanthropy runs even deeper than fans might've imagined, although we knew about it long ago. Moreover, he claimed to the streamer that he once pitched a television show to Amazon's Jeff Bezos that's based on his "God's Plan" music video from 2018. For those unaware, in that vid, the 6ix God gave away money to a lot of people in Miami, and it's one of his most iconic visuals.

"You see what we’re doing tonight?" Drake remarked to Adin Ross during their charitable holiday livestream. "This is a thing that I wanted to do ever since I shot that ['God’s Plan'] video. I asked Jeff Bezos… The word I got back is that he didn’t want to do it. I want to do "'God’s Plan': The TV Show." Ten episodes a year. I want to travel across the world. I know there’s a lot of billionaires out there, people who have a lot of money, who don’t have a chance to put a face to their charitable actions."

Drake Speaks On "God's Plan" Pitch To Jeff Bezos

Furthermore, it seems like Drake's idea is some sort of reality show in which the rich, famous, or both give away a lot of money to folks, whether in a competitive sense of who can donate the most or just as some slice-of-life entertainment. Jeff Bezos apparently turned the Certified Lover Boy down, which should honestly come as no surprise. After all, even for all of Drizzy's luxuries and extravagant flexing, his money and status comes nowhere close to that of Amazon-fueled greed.