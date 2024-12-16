Lil Wayne's AI Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Goes Viral And Causes Confusion

There are actually multiple fake Weezy disses towards K.Dot floating around.

A lot of hip-hop fans out there are waiting for a battle to erupt between Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne. But some of them are showing an exaggerated desperation, depending on technology to fulfill their wishes. Moreover, an A.I.-generated diss track from Weezy against K.Dot surfaced online, sprouting a lot of puzzled reactions from fans unsure if that New Orleans voice we all know and love came from artificial intelligence. In fact, there are apparently multiple fake disses circling around the Internet right now, and Kendrick affiliate Hitta J3 pointed at least one of them out on Twitter, although he didn't specify which one.

For those unaware, there are a couple of explanations for this presumed beef. One is Lil Wayne's loyalty to Drake, whom Kendrick Lamar eviscerated in a rap battle this year. The other concerns next year's Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans and the outrage sparked by the NFL (and presumably Jay-Z) picking the Compton lyricist over folks like Wayne, a hometown hero. The whole conversation involves more nuance than that, but you get the general gist.

A.I.-Generated Lil Wayne Diss Against Kendrick Lamar

"This is a big event," Snoop Dogg said of the Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Super Bowl situation. "You should just be honored that hip-hop is being able to be seen on that platform, for all of us, and not hate on the next man, but be happy. [...] I didn’t feel like I was supposed to be [at my Super Bowl halftime show] or in demand to be there. [...] People look at everything when they pick the person to perform. [...] Before Jay-Z got control of the Super Bowl, wasn’t no n***as performing. He’s creating a wave of artists that have an opportunity to perform."