Social Media Influencer Alleges Drake Scammed $2 Million Out Of Him On DJ Akademiks' Stream

The rising rapper and online presence also played voicemails from Drizzy trying to negotiate.

"You'rе not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accеpted." These Kendrick Lamar lyrics on are allegedly coming to light today thanks to a wild story trending online. A social media influencer claims he was scammed out of $2 million in crypto from Drake over an alleged deal. The 20-year-old, who is also a rapper, got on a stream with Drizzy's biggest supporter, DJ Akademiks, to tell his story. According to him, he was trying to get the help of the Toronto rapper to flip the money and double it. The alleged agreement was that the hitmaker was going to follow this influencer on social media (including his businesses), appear in a music video in Dubai, get introduced to Jenna Ortega (?), and for Drake to post him on his page.

Overall, this whole recount is extremely murky and feels a bit unsubstantiated. With that said, we are taking this all with a grain of salt. Top5 is also a part of this wacky exchange, playing sort of a middleman role. Allegedly, he was in constant contact with the kid and Drake throughout. For his efforts, he would be able to keep some expensive jewelry if The Boy kept his word. Speaking of which, he was guaranteeing that he was going to take the $2 million, bet it on Stake, and turn it into $4 million.

The 20-Year-Old Influencer Is Not Happy With Drake

However, that allegedly did not happen. The influencer goes on to say that he feels Drake and Top5 were staging all of this and were never going to fulfill his wishes. Things really got out of hand for the kid when he asked to speak with Drake directly. According to him, he asked for The Boy to send him a screenshot of how much money he made on the crypto betting site, and it was nowhere close to expected total.