Moneybagg Yo Drops Video With Celebrity Look-Alike & Sparks Reactions With Sexyy Red Starting The Trend

Moneybagg Yo introduces the world to his twin.

Moneybagg Yo caused mixed reactions after releasing a video next to his celebrity look-alike. Promoting the "twin," the Memphis rap star was all smiles with the caption, "Got Twin With Me @DukeDennis." The video would spark reactions, with fans claiming the rapper's real look-alike is Girlfriends' actor Reggie Hayes, who played William Dent. "No Moneybagg you look like the dude off Girlfriends," commented an Instagram user in The Shade Room comment section. Other users equally desired them in the comments. A user compared them to siblings, commenting, "It’s kind of like when you see two brothers, it’s clear they related but one of them finer than the other."

It appears that Sexyy Red started the trend in August by sharing a photo of a woman who resembled the rap star in striking ways. A social media user commented on the look-alike's photo, "You look like Sexyy Red if she went to college and majored in physical science." Another fan commented, "Twins but Red grew up with the daddy side." Fans would go on to debate who looks better between the two.

Moneybagg Yo Drops Video With His "Twin" & Fans React

Look-alikes are common in rap. Many rap stars have revealed that used them on occasions throughout the genre's 50 years. Akon revealed that he used his brother Bu to be the superstar when he had multiple shows in a single day. MF Doom and his Doom Bots ran amuck during the peak of the underground legend's career. Others acts would use look-alikes to humiliate during live shows to diss their rivals. In the 90s, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Tupac used look-alikes of Eazy-E, Biggie Smalls, and Diddy to diss them on their iconic diss songs "Hit'em Up" and "Dre Day."

Moneybagg Yo spent the last quarter of 2024 on tour with Rod Wave and Toosii. He released the deluxe version of his latest album, Speak Now, over the summer. This year, he collaborated with new artists BlakeANA, Nino Breeze, and Rob49. Moneybagg Yo collaborated with fellow CMG labelmate Big Boogie in October on "Stuff Her." The song appears on the new album Ether.