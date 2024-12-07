Cardi B Obliterates Former Producer Who Claims She Didn't Put Him On

The rapper was in rare form.

Cardi B's spending habits have the subject of much debate. The rapper claims she spends $3 million per month, which shocked everyone who wasn't a billionaire. She also claimed that she got an offer to go on tour for $65 million. She's not hurting for money, even though it's been years since Cardi B gave fans an album. Cardi B's flexing has garnered the attention of her former producer, however. SwiftOnDemand reached out to the rapper via Instagram, and derided her for failing to boost his career. She did not take kindly to being blamed.

SwiftOnDemand shared an article about Cardi B's spending and detailed his disappointment. "When I see stuff like this," he wrote. "All I can remember is you saying 'Swift don't worry I got you.'" He went on to allege that Cardi got upset with him after he reminded her to not "forget" about him. Well, he thinks he was forgotten. Cardi B, on the other hand, doesn't think its her problem. She chastised SwiftOnDemand for believing everything he reads online. She also stated that she has three kids to take care of, and that her family is her number one priority.

Read More: Cardi B Trash Talks Fans After They Criticize Old Song Snippet

Cardi B Claims She Owes Her Producer "Nothing"

That was the short of it. Cardi posted a lengthy written response. She explained that she has little to no control over the music she made with SwiftOnDemand. "I told you millions of times I got no control over on the mixtapes that you worked on," the rapper stated. "Because it's under our old manager label, not Atlantic." Cardi B also took SwiftOnDemand to task for counting her money instead of focusing on new music and making his own. "A grown a*s man counting my pockets," she added. "I got three kids and I take care of my family... I don't owe you nothing!."

SwiftOnDemand responded back with a bulleted list. He addressed each of Cardi B's claims, noting that he has three kids of his own. The producer also claimed that he isn't worried about the mixtape royalties, he wanted the credibility that came with working with someone as big as Cardi. He also cast doubt on Cardi's ability to write and produce songs alone. SwiftOnDemand questioned how she was able to do it all by herself, since she has not felt the need to help him out in return.