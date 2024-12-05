Valee & Surf Gang Team Up For “Why Not” Ahead Of Collaborative Project

Valee and Surf Gang have teamed up for a new single, “Why Not,” ahead of their upcoming collaborative project, Grey Sky London, which will be dropping later this month. Evilgiane and NikeTech handled the production of the new single. Fans in the YouTube comments appear to be loving the track. “Best beat ive heard in a long ahhh time,” one user wrote. Another added: “I pretty much only listen to surf gang now.”

In addition to “Why Not,” Grey Sky London will feature a total of five songs. They also include “Up Here,” “Hi Hater Maino,” “Elbow,” and “By da Way.” The project marks one of numerous collaborations Surf Gang has put together as of late, following Jack & the Beanstalk with Lucy, Hard Copy with Bbyafricka, and Church & Surf with Durkalini. Evilgiane also recently dropped his own collaborative efforts, Evilslime, with Slimesito as well as .Bloody-Geeker* with Harto Falión. Just last week, he worked with Rojuu on the single, "Family Mart." Check out Valee and Surf Gang’s “Why Not” below and be on the lookout for Grey Sky London on December 13th. In other music news, this month has already boasted releases from ghais guevara, Kodak Black, MIKE, Juice WRLD, and several more artists.